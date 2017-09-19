Alabama AG joins 40 other Attorneys General seeking info from opioid manufacturers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A bipartisan coalition of 41 state attorneys general is pushing opioid manufacturers and distributors as part of a “multistate investigation into the nationwide opioid epidemic.” Alabama’s Steve Marshall is part of that effort.

A news release from the Alabama AG’s office says the group of attorneys general has served investigative subpoenas for documents and information to Endo, Janssen, Teva/Cephalon, Allergan, and their related entities. They also demanded information from opioid distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and McKesson requesting documents about their opioid distribution business.

Marshall weighed in on the effort and its importance saying, “Opioid abuse has reached a crisis level in Alabama and in many portions of the country, and earlier this year I joined with fellow attorneys general in investigating what role opioid manufacturers may have had in creating or prolonging the opioid abuse epidemic, and to establish the appropriate course of action to help solve this crisis.”

He added, “Our investigation continues as we seek information from drug manufacturers and distributors to help determine whether they engaged in unlawful practices in the marketing, sale, and distribution of opioids.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says opioids were involved in 33,091 deaths in 2015 including 736 in Alabama, and opioid overdoses have quadrupled since 1999.