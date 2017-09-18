Victim’s daughter and one other charged with capital murder for killing of 62-year-old Huntsville man

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police have filed charges against two people in connection to the murder of 62-year-old Neal Boykin on September 2.

Officers responded to Boykin’s residence on Medaris Road for a welfare check and found him dead from apparent blunt-force trauma.

Police have charged Lamia Boykin, the daughter of the victim, and Michael Fondren with capital murder.

Investigators believe they assaulted the victim while attempting to take money from him and he died as a result of those injuries.

Both suspects are being held in the Madison County Jail.