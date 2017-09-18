Summertime heat won’t let up even as the season changes this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fall begins Friday at 3:02 PM CDT, but we still have some summertime weather in place! Temperatures run about 5°F above 'average' through the weekend, so get used to the heat for a little while longer.

The sky stays fair tonight, but it won't get as cool: lows in the upper 60s to near 70°F with higher humidity and some patchy dense fog. Tuesday looks like another hot one: highs in the upper 80s, a ‘feels like’ temperature around 91-94ºF in the hottest part of the afternoon. We do see a chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Afternoon storms through the weekend: Each day brings a chance (not a ‘certainty’) of widely scattered, hit-or-miss, briefly heavy afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The odds are a little up and down from day to day, but even a 10% or 20% day could drop some locally-heavy rainfall on a few neighborhoods.

No organized severe weather is expected; however, it is possible that a storm or two could get strong enough to produce some small hail and/or wind gusts over 40 miles per hour with very little advance notice!

Weekend weather: The chance of rain diminishes but does not totally go away this weekend. We'll see hot, humid days and muggy nights. Daytime highs touch the upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday making for an unusually warm feel for the first full weekend of Autumn!

-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook: Jason Simpson's Fan Page

Twitter: @simpsonwhnt