‘Sean White is no longer a part of our football program at Auburn,’ Malzahn releases statement on White’s dismissal

AUBURN, Ala. – The Auburn Tigers have released Sean White from the football team. That’s according to both our news partner with AL.com as well as a source from within the team. White was arrested this weekend for public intoxication.

According to the Lee County Detention Facility’s website, White was booked into jail at 3:28 Sunday morning where he was held on a $500 bond.

Head Football Coach Gus Malzahn released the following statement on White:

“Sean White is no longer a part of our football program at Auburn. He has made poor decisions that are not in the best interest of our program, and more importantly, himself. We appreciate his time at Auburn and wish him nothing but the best.”