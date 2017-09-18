× Moore campaign cites church song in response to controversial statement about race relations

FLORENCE, Ala.- Roy Moore made several stops in North Alabama over the weekend, and is facing criticism for statements he made during a rally in Florence Sunday.

At his appearance in Florence, Moore spoke for nearly 45 minutes. Thirty-one minutes into his speech, he began to discuss the foundation of America.

“Our foundation has been shaken. Our road is clear. We have to go back,” he said, describing the Civil War and a torn nation. “Is our nation torn today?” he asked.

He later commented, “What’s changed? Now we have blacks and whites fighting. Reds and yellows fighting. Democrats and Republicans fighting. Men and women fighting. What’s going to unite us? What’s going to bring us back together?”

Moore has faced online criticism for these remarks, specifically for the “reds and yellows” part of his comment, which was highlighted by the Senate Leadership Fund, a pro-Luther Strange group affiliated with Mitch McConnell.

We asked what he meant, or what he meant to say, during the controversial part of the speech.

His campaign responded Monday evening:

“‘Red, yellow, black and white they are precious in His sight. Jesus loves the little children of the world.’ This is the gospel. If we take it seriously, America can once again be united as one nation under God.”

The quoted lines are song lyrics from a popular Bible school poem and song, “Jesus Loves the Little Children” by C. Herbert Woolston.

We asked whether Moore was quoting the song, and his campaign wrote back, “That’s right. It’s a song lyric from Sunday School.”

