National Child Passenger Safety Week 2017

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Monday marks the beginning of National Child Passenger Safety week. Experts say car crashes are the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 13-years-old.

Although, that statistic can change, with one click.

In Alabama, all children 5-years-old and under must be in some type of safety seat. Those ages 6 to 14, are required to be in a safety belt. And if you don't--according to state law, it's a $25 fine on the first offense.

"If they're not installed properly, it's not going to work as its designed to. So you want to make sure that you do have that properly installed," said Captain Frank McKenzie with Huntsville Fire and Rescue.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says car crashes are the number one cause of death for teens in the United States.

"There is no question at all that seat belts do save lives," said Captain McKenzie. "I've been a firefighter for twenty two and a half years and I can testify that seat belts do save lives in adults and in children."

Experts say the statistics are frightening and here in the Tennessee Valley, Captain Frank McKenzie says there are plenty of resources to make sure you're prepared.