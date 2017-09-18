× Mistrial declared in animal cruelty case against former Lawrence County animal services director

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – A mistrial has been declared in the animal cruelty case against former Lawrence County animal services director, Bobbie Taylor.

A district judge found Taylor guilty of all counts during a bench trial in June of 2016.

Taylor was charged with 16 counts of animal cruelty and one count of animal abuse. Judge Angela Terry sentenced Taylor to a 30 days suspended sentence.

Taylor maintained her innocence and appealed, asking for a jury trial.

The case was to be heard before Circuit Court Judge Mark Craig.

Taylor is accused of abusing between 250 and 300 animals in her care. This is a story WHNT first broke in the summer of 2015.

The charges stem from a joint investigation this summer by Moulton Police and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

WHNT has a crew at the courthouse working to gather more details.