Maria Now A Category 5 Hurricane Approaching the Caribbean

Maria strengthened into a Category 5 hurricane Monday evening, becoming the fourth major hurricane of the Atlantic Basin’s 2017 season and the second Category 5 storm of the 2017 season. The previous Category 5 storm was Hurricane Irma, which moved through the Caribbean just over a week ago.

Airforce Reserve hurricane hunter aircraft was sent to investigate Maria and gather data Monday evening. The craft found evidence of Category five strength in time for the National Hurricane Center released their 8pm update on Maria.

Maria is moving straight for the Leeward Islands Monday evening and will likely move just to the north of the Greater Antilles later this week. Hurricane watches and warnings are in effect for the Lesser Antilles and a hurricane watch is in effect for Puerto Rico.

Beyond the next five days, Maria’s forecast is uncertain, however long range forecast guidance indicates that Maria may make a northern turn much sooner compared to Irma, and instead either impact the East Coast or move out to sea.

Below is additional information from the National Hurricane Center.