Location, time, date, for President Trump’s Huntsville visit announced

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — On Saturday, President Donald Trump made a surprise announcement on Twitter, saying that he would be visiting North Alabama ahead of the upcoming Republican Senate runoff election in support of Senator Luther Strange.

The Strange for Senate Campaign released the much anticipated details for the event on Monday. The campaign says that President Trump will be speaking at the Von Braun Center on Friday, September 22.

The doors will open at 4 p.m. and the event begins at 7 p.m. Ticket information has not yet been released.

The news of his impending visit is already generating a lot of excitement, as you can hear from citizen Anna Lee Dunn.

“I’m just excited about him coming. I think it’s an honor to have the President of the United States come to our city,” she said.

“Everybody will be looking forward with much anticipation about what to expect this weekend,” said Sam Givhan, Madison County Republican Party Chairman.

Givhan said he thinks President Trump’s visit will bring more people out than just Senator Strange supporters.

“I think we’ll have a lot of people coming in that probably can’t even vote in this election. I wouldn’t be surprised if we had some people coming down from Tennessee, just because they would be excited to see President Trump,” he explained.

Security will have to be at a heightened level during this visit, even more so than last time now that Trump is President.

That’s why City of Huntsville officials and Huntsville Police are meeting with secret service and President Trump’s command staff on Tuesday, to see what resources will be needed to pull this event together.

WHNT has reached out to the VBC, but they said they couldn’t comment at this time. WHNT also reached out to the White House for comment.