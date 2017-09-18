Josef Newgarden, Brian Campe win 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series Championship

SONOMA, Ca.- On Sunday, 26-year-old Josef Newgarden claimed the Verizon IndyCar Series championship with chief engineer Brian Campe leading the way. It was the Madion, Alabama native's first season with the team and Campe's first IndyCar championship!
