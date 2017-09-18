Decatur Police launch “Law Paws” to help up adoptions at animal shelter

Posted 11:17 am, September 18, 2017, by , Updated at 11:20AM, September 18, 2017

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police say they’re adding some new recruits. They call them “the Law Paws.”

Officers will show off animals from Decatur Animal services who need a forever home. You’ll be able to find them on the department’s Facebook and Twitter along with the Decatur Animal Services Facebook page.

 

Smokey is a two-year-old lab mix. His calm manner and attentiveness make him a great companion. As our officers discovered, he loves hopping onto the passenger seat of the patrol car for a ride! Smokey’s adoption fee is $110.

 

This week, the “Laws Paws” are Cruella and Smokey. They’re pictured here.

The program is a natural fit for both agencies, since Decatur Animal Services is included under the administration of the Decatur Police Department.

Decatur Animal Services does between 600 and 800 adoptions every year.

All their pets are spayed/neutered, treated with flea mediation, vaccinated, and temperament tested.

Decatur Animal Services are open from 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

 

 

Cruella is a four-month-old flame point kitten. She loves to play with any feather toy and has the perfect lap cat demeanor. She is fully vetted and is ready to go home! Her adoption fee is $95.

 