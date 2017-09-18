Decatur Police launch “Law Paws” to help up adoptions at animal shelter

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police say they’re adding some new recruits. They call them “the Law Paws.”

Officers will show off animals from Decatur Animal services who need a forever home. You’ll be able to find them on the department’s Facebook and Twitter along with the Decatur Animal Services Facebook page.

This week, the “Laws Paws” are Cruella and Smokey. They’re pictured here.

The program is a natural fit for both agencies, since Decatur Animal Services is included under the administration of the Decatur Police Department.

Decatur Animal Services does between 600 and 800 adoptions every year.

All their pets are spayed/neutered, treated with flea mediation, vaccinated, and temperament tested.

Decatur Animal Services are open from 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.