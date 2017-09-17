Top-ranked Alabama rolls against Colorado State

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.- It was no question top-ranked Alabama would get the win over Colorado State but the visitors weren’t going to leave Tuscaloosa without a fight.

Although the Crimson Tide won big 41-23, the Rams put up big numbers on offense. They racked up 387 total yards and converted 10 of their 17 third-down opportunities.

“They made plays that we normally would make but didn’t make,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. “That allowed them to keep the ball. Busted a coverage and gave them a 50 yard play.”

The Tide offense, though, was a balanced attack. Sophomore quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 248 yards and two touchdowns, one to Calvin Ridley and one to Robert Foster. He added another 103 yards and a score on the ground. After the game, Saban said Hurts had an “outstanding game” both run and pass.

The kicking game was also sound with Andy Pappanastos nailing two field goals, both of which were over 40 yards.