St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer happening September 23rd

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer will be happening soon in Huntsville, and there's still time to register or raise money if this is a cause close to your heart!

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and its fundraising and awareness organization, ALSAC, are hosting the St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer.

Thanks to these fundraisers, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for anything. The hospital has helped push the overall survival rate for childhood cancer from less than 20 percent when they first opened to 80 percent today. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer.

You can register your own team and invite your friends and family to join, or you can join an existing team.

Mount Zion Baptist Church

228 Mount Zion Road

Huntsville, AL 35806

EVENT SCHEDULE

Registration 6:30 AM

Run Starts: 8:00 AM

Walk Starts (Right after runners): 8:30 AM

EVENT CATEGORIES

Walk - $10 ages 6 and up

5K Run - $20 ages 6 and up

Little Ones - Free ages 5 and under