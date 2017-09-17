Senator Richard Shelby endorses Luther Strange

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Luther Strange released the following statement regarding the endorsement of Senator Richard Shelby:

“I am proud to have Richard Shelby’s endorsement in this race and thank him for his kind words,” said Luther Strange. “I look forward to standing up for the values Alabamians hold dear and to pass the Trump agenda.”

“Luther Strange has consistently stood up for Alabama’s values,” said Senator Richard Shelby. “He not only understands the complex issues facing our nation, but he is also poised to help continue Alabama’s growth and economic development. Luther Strange is the man for the job.”