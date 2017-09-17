Possible domestic dispute leaves three people shot, one dead, overnight in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. — The Athens Police Department responded to an overnight shooting that involved three people. All three people were shot and one of the victims was pronounced dead a the scene.

Athens police say they responded to a call around 4 a.m. Sunday morning about a shooting in the 2400 block McClung Lane.

When officers arrived on scene they found one shot man, already dead, lying in the street. Officers also found one woman and one man on the porch of a residence, the woman had been shot in her leg and the man had been shot in the arm. They were transported by ambulance to Athens Limestone Hospital where they were treated and later released.

The incident is being investigated as a domestic dispute. Police say they’ve been told that an ex-boyfriend of the woman came to the residence on McClung Lane and confronted her about her current boyfriend. After an argument, a gun was pulled and shots were fired by the ex-boyfriend. The new boyfriend ran back in his house got his pistol and shot the ex-boyfriend. Neither the dead man nor the woman lived at the residence.

The investigation is ongoing and the family of the dead man has not been notified, so no further information can be released at this time.