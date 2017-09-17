× Passenger killed in Sunday morning wreck in Lawrence County, driver transported to hospital

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. — According to authorities, a Muscle Shoals man died Sunday morning after being involved in a single vehicle wreck.

Austin Scott Terry, 23, was killed when the 2004 GMC Sierra in which he was a passenger left the roadway, struck a culvert, and overturned in a creek. Terry was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle’s driver, Brennen Shane Wimbs, 24, of Muscle Shoals, was transported to Huntsville Hospital.

The crash occurred at 7 a.m. on Lawrence County 314, seven miles north of Town Creek. Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.