Passenger killed in Sunday morning wreck in Lawrence County, driver transported to hospital
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. — According to authorities, a Muscle Shoals man died Sunday morning after being involved in a single vehicle wreck.
Austin Scott Terry, 23, was killed when the 2004 GMC Sierra in which he was a passenger left the roadway, struck a culvert, and overturned in a creek. Terry was pronounced dead at the scene.
The vehicle’s driver, Brennen Shane Wimbs, 24, of Muscle Shoals, was transported to Huntsville Hospital.
The crash occurred at 7 a.m. on Lawrence County 314, seven miles north of Town Creek. Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.
34.567428 -87.301613