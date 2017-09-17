Maria becomes the seventh hurricane of the Atlantic season, forecast to impact same Caribbean islands devastated by Irma

Maria strengthened into a hurricane Sunday afternoon, becoming the seventh hurricane of the Atlantic Basin’s hurricane season.

Maria’s forecast path takes it on a very similar course compared to Hurricanes Irma and Jose, with a potential direct strike to the Leeward Islands as well as the Greater Antilles this week. Hurricane watches and warnings are in effect for these areas.

Beyond the next five days, Maria’s forecast is uncertain, however long range forecast guidance indicates that Maria may make a northern turn much sooner compared to Irma, and instead impact the East Coast.

Below is additional information from the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane Maria Intermediate Advisory Number 6A

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL152017

800 PM AST Sun Sep 17 2017

…MARIA CONTINUING TO STRENGTHEN AS IT APPROACHES THE LESSER

ANTILLES…

SUMMARY OF 800 PM AST…0000 UTC…INFORMATION

LOCATION…14.0N 57.9W

ABOUT 125 MI…200 KM ENE OF BARBADOS

ABOUT 255 MI…410 KM ESE OF DOMINICA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…80 MPH…130 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…WNW OR 285 DEGREES AT 15 MPH…24 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…982 MB…29.00 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

The Government of France has issued a Hurricane Warning for

Martinique.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

* Guadeloupe

* Dominica

* St. Kitts, Nevis, and Montserrat

* Martinique

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Antigua and Barbuda

* Saba and St. Eustatius

* St. Lucia

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

* U.S. Virgin Islands

* British Virgin Islands

* Saba and St. Eustatius

* St. Maarten

* St. Martin and St. Barthelemy

* Anguilla

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* Barbados

* St. Vincent and the Grenadines

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected

somewhere within the warning area. A warning is typically issued

36 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-

force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or

dangerous. Preparations to protect life and property should be

rushed to completion.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are

expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible

within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours

before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force

winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or

dangerous.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are

possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Interests elsewhere in the Lesser Antilles and Puerto Rico should

monitor the progress of this system. Additional Tropical Storm or

Hurricane Watches and Warnings will likely be issued tonight or on

Monday.

For storm information specific to your area, please monitor

products issued by your national meteorological service.

DISCUSSION AND 48-HOUR OUTLOOK

At 800 PM AST (0000 UTC), the center of Hurricane Maria was located

by the French radar on Martinique near latitude 14.0 North,

longitude 57.9 West. Maria is moving toward the west-northwest near

15 mph (24 km/h), and this motion with a decrease in forward speed

is expected through Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of

Maria will move across the Leeward Islands Monday night and then

over the extreme northeastern Caribbean Sea on Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 80 mph (130 km/h)

with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast during the

next 48 hours, and Maria could be near major hurricane intensity

when it moves across the Leeward Islands Monday night.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles (30 km) from

the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105

miles (165 km).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 982 mb (29.00 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

WIND: Hurricane conditions are first expected within portions of

the Leeward Islands by Monday night, with tropical storm conditions

beginning on Monday. Hurricane conditions are possible within the

hurricane watch area by Tuesday, with tropical storm conditions

possible Monday night. Tropical storm conditions are possible in

the tropical storm watch area Monday or Monday night.

STORM SURGE: A dangerous storm surge accompanied by large and

destructive waves will raise water levels by as much as 4 to 6 feet

above normal tide levels near where the center of Maria moves

across the Leeward Islands.

RAINFALL: Maria is expected to produce total rain accumulations of

6 to 12 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 20 inches across the

Leeward Islands, including Puerto Rico and the U.S. and British

Virgin Islands, through Wednesday night. Maria is also expected to

produce total rain accumulations of 2 to 4 inches for the northern

and central Windward Islands. In all the above areas, these

rainfall amounts could cause life-threatening flash floods and

mudslides.

SURF: Swells generated by Maria are affecting the Lesser Antilles.

These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip

current conditions. Please consult products from your local

weather office.

NEXT ADVISORY

Next complete advisory at 1100 PM AST.

Forecaster Beven