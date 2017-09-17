Double Springs man killed in single vehicle wreck Saturday

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala — A Double Springs man died after a single vehicle wreck Saturday according to authorities.

Christopher Allen Turner, 41, was killed when the 2001 Volvo truck he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Turner, who was not using a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the crash occurred at 5:45 p.m. on Alabama 243, 12 miles south of Russellville. Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.