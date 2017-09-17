Dense Fog Advisory Issued Sunday Morning

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for the Tennessee Valley through 9am Sunday.

Visibility could fall below 1 mile, making driving difficult. If you leave early Sunday morning, be sure to drive slowly and keep your headlights on.

Dense fog is especially likely in valley regions and along rivers or lakes. Fog will break up as the sun rises. Some patchy fog is still possible after 9am, but it will clear out completely by 10am.