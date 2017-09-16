Tropical Storm Lee Develops in the Atlantic

Tropical Depression 14 has strengthened into Tropical Storm Lee Saturday morning. Lee is no threat to land at this time, as the storm is still well off in the Atlantic.
Lee is expected to spend the weekend as a tropical storm, before moving into an area of higher wind shear. Wind shear makes it difficult for tropical systems to stay organized and can ‘tear’ the storm apart. As Lee moves into higher wind shear it will likely weaken back into a tropical depression by the middle of next week.
We’ll keep a close eye on the system as it slowly moves west over the next several days. The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center on Lee is posted below:
BULLETIN
Tropical Storm Lee Advisory Number 7
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL142017
1100 AM AST Sat Sep 16 2017
…DEPRESSION STRENGTHENS INTO TROPICAL STORM LEE…
SUMMARY OF 1100 AM AST…1500 UTC…INFORMATION
———————————————–
LOCATION…12.5N 33.1W
ABOUT 655 MI…1055 KM WSW OF THE CABO VERDE ISLANDS
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…40 MPH…65 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT…W OR 265 DEGREES AT 12 MPH…19 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1007 MB…29.74 INCHES
WATCHES AND WARNINGS
——————–
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
DISCUSSION AND 48-HOUR OUTLOOK
——————————
At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Lee was
located near latitude 12.5 North, longitude 33.1 West. Lee is
moving toward the west near 12 mph (19 km/h). A westward or
west-northwestward motion with a decrease in forward speed is
expected during the next couple of days.
Maximum sustained winds have increased to are near 40 mph (65 km/h)
with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the
next 48 hours.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km)
from the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).
HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND
———————-
None