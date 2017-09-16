Tropical Storm Lee Develops in the Atlantic

Tropical Depression 14 has strengthened into Tropical Storm Lee Saturday morning. Lee is no threat to land at this time, as the storm is still well off in the Atlantic.

Lee is expected to spend the weekend as a tropical storm, before moving into an area of higher wind shear. Wind shear makes it difficult for tropical systems to stay organized and can ‘tear’ the storm apart. As Lee moves into higher wind shear it will likely weaken back into a tropical depression by the middle of next week.

We’ll keep a close eye on the system as it slowly moves west over the next several days. The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center on Lee is posted below: