Strange campaign: Roy Moore, Luther Strange to debate Thursday in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala — According to a statement from the Strange for Senate Campaign Saturday, Republican senate candidates Roy Moore and Luther Strange have agreed to a debate.

The debate is set to take place Thursday, September 21 at 5:30 p.m. CT at the RSA Activity Center on Dexter Avenue in downtown Montgomery.

Strange for Senate campaign spokesman, Cameron Foster, released the following statement:

“We are excited to give the voters the opportunity to hear from both candidates in this critical election,” said campaign spokesman Cameron Foster. “We’ve also accepted three other debate invitations and are looking forward to working with the Moore campaign in a similar fashion to arrive at terms. We believe both campaigns working together to bring the candidates to the people of Alabama is a terrific thing and we intend to do so for debates with News Radio 105.5, Talk 99.5 in Birmingham, and Raycom/AARP.”

Debate times and locations:

JT Debate on News Radio 105.5

Date/Time: September 20 or 21

Location: Flexible

Format: No Moderator

Talk 99.5 Debate with Leland Whaley

Date/Time: September 20

Location: Flexible

Format: No Moderator

Raycom/AARP Debate

Date/Time: September 22, 7:00 PM

Location: Jefferson State Community College Shelby Co. Campus

Format: Moderator*

*At present