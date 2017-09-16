× President Trump to come to Huntsville Saturday to support Luther Strange for Senate

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — President Trump is set to come to Huntsville Saturday, September 23 to support Sen. Luther Strange for Senate.

President Trump made the announcement through his Twitter page Saturday. WHNT also confirmed the announcement through the Strange for Senate campaign.

I will be in Huntsville, Alabama, on Saturday night to support Luther Strange for Senate. "Big Luther" is a great guy who gets things done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2017

The Strange for Senate campaign released the following statement:

“I am proud to have President Trump’s endorsement in this race and I am looking forward to his trip to Alabama,” said Luther Strange. “It is an honor to work hard beside him to deliver upon his promises to the American people, like achieving tax relief for hard working Americans and building the wall on our southern border.”

More information on the planned visit will be released next week.