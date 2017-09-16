Marshall County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of 16-year-old girl near Arab
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities in Marshall County are investigating the death of a 16-year-old girl who they say died at 5 a.m. Saturday morning near Arab.
The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says the body has been transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.
Authorities are awaiting the results of the autopsy before releasing further details about the investigation.
34.365230 -86.337676