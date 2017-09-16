Hundreds of motorcyclists hit the road for 24th annual Trail of Tears ride

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Hundreds of riders gathered to celebrate the 24th annual Trail of Tears Commemorative Motorcycle Ride.

The Trail of Tears always lands on the third Saturday of September and honors the Cherokee, Choctaw, Chickasaw, Creek, and Seminole nations.

The ride began bright and early in Bridgeport this morning and ended in Waterloo. Participants made social stops along the way with their first being at the Redstone Harley Davidson in Huntsville.

