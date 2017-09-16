Expect more political TV ads in race for the U.S. Senate seat for the next 10 days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- There's been a lot of mudslinging in the campaign for the open U.S. Senate seat in Alabama.

A new political action committee announced this week it's getting behind Roy Moore, which means you'll likely see even more attack ads against his opponent Senator Luther Strange.

The two candidates have been firing off attack emails all week after Roy Moore called off a debate between the two.

Local Republican leaders are calling the rhetoric of this special election "unprecedented."

"We've had primaries for years and both parties kind of club each other a lot and then colloquies when it comes time for the general election," said Madison County Republican Chairman Sam Givhan.

Givhan thinks the reason there are so many eyes on the race is that it stands alone. He recognizes that because it's a special election fewer people will vote.

Some political analysts have said that is a factor that could work in Democratic Nominee Doug Jones' favor in the general election. "The problem with a special election is that the vote totals are so low," Givhan said. "Could there be a surprise? So we have got to work hard to get our base out. I think there is no question that in a regular election everybody shows up to vote, Republicans win statewide every time."

Givhan said Republican voters need to come together to reach a common goal after September 26. "I've stressed that no matter who wins we've got to come together behind our nominee," he said.

As of July 26, Luther Strange spent more than $2.2 million. Roy Moore spent almost $290,000.

Those numbers are definitely higher now. However, they haven't been reported to the Federal Election Commission yet.

Givhan noted that while there's money outside of Alabama coming in, there are also many local fundraising efforts for both candidates.