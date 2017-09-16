Dozens attend Huntsville Confederate monument protest and rally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Several dozen people came out for two separate Confederate monument demonstrations in downtown Huntsville.

One side believes the Confederate monument in front of the Madison County Courthouse should stay as they feel it represents history. The other group thinks it's a symbol of racism and should be taken down.

Huntsville Police are on the ground and on top of the Madison County Courthouse monitoring the rally and protest.

Buses are dividing the two sides in hopes of keeping the peace.

Tonight on WHNT News 19 we will have reaction from both sides of the issue.