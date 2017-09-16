DACA: What to Expect & How to Stay Safe from Scams

The Trump administration made the announcement to repeal the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) on Tuesday, September 5, 2017. The policy was established by the Obama administration in June 2012 to allow young people brought to the country by their parents illegally to receive a renewable two-year permit to work, study, and obtain a driver’s license. DACA applicants had to be younger than 31 years old and prove they’ve continuously lived in the United States since June 15, 2007 and had arrived before the age of 16. Those who signed up for the DACA program must show their enrollment in school or serve in the military. Each DACA recipient had the ability to renew their status every two years. As of today, there are about 800,000 DACA recipients, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

With the termination of DACA looming, here is what to expect:

Your DACA is valid until its expiration date.

No new DACA applications will be accepted after September 5, 2017.

DACA issuances and work permits expiring between now and March 5, 2018 must be submitted for renewal by October 5, 2017.

Advance parole to travel abroad is no longer available.

Source: Council of Better Business Bureaus and United We Dream

While the BBB cannot provide legal advice on any matters, we urge consumers to avoid potential DACA and other immigration scams by pro-actively seeking competent legal assistance rather than responding to unsolicited offers of assistance. We urge consumers to Be wary of email, social media messages, phone calls, or other unsolicited sales pitches for legal services, especially if use scare tactics are used as a tactic to frighten you into action.

