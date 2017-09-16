Congressman Mo Brooks endorses Roy Moore at Huntsville rally

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — About a hundred people attended a rally for U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore in Huntsville Saturday morning.

The “Faith and Family” rally was held at the Von Braun Center.

Former U.S. Senate candidate Mo Brooks spoke at the rally. Brooks lost to Moore and Luther Strange in the Republican primary in August.

Mo Brooks announces he already sent in his absentee ballot with a vote for Roy Moore. @whnt pic.twitter.com/sxTFTuvZra — Chelsea Brentzel (@ChelseaBrentzel) September 16, 2017

Earlier this week, a new political action committee announced it was supporting Moore.

Recent polling indicates Moore is barely leading over opponent Luther Strange in the race for the open senate seat.