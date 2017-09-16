Colbert County man dies after single vehicle accident Saturday afternoon.

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. — A Leighton man died Saturday afternoon after a single vehicle wreck according to authorities.

Angelo Lavon Montgomery, 49, was killed when the Chrysler 300 he was driving left the roadway, struck a mailbox, fence and a tree. Montgomery was not using a seat belt. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash took place on Jarmon Lane two miles north of Leighton around 2:40 p.m.

Although circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation, preliminary findings have indicated that alcohol was a factor in the crash. Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.