Auburn beats Mercer despite 5 turnovers

AUBURN, Ala.- Last week against Clemson, Auburn put together the worst offensive performance of Gus Malzahn’s coaching career. This week, against Mercer on homecoming, the story was turnovers.

The No. 15 Tigers fumbled four times and threw one interception. The five turnovers are the most since October 6, 2012 against Arkansas. It’s also tied for the second-most in Malzahn’s career.

Despite the turnovers, Auburn moved the ball efficiently in the 24-10 win over the Bears. Quarterback Jarrett Stidham threw for 364 yards while Kamryn Pettway rushed for 128 yards and three touchdowns. With Madison native Kerryon Johnson still sidelined with a hamstring injury, Pettway was the only running back to record a carry.

“We’re gonna have to look at it, obviously, that was an issue. That’s uncharacteristic and kinda snowballed on us,” said Malzahn. “I think three of those were in the red zone. That’s a tough pill to swallow. We have to correct that.”

Auburn opens up SEC play next Saturday at Missouri for the first time in program history. Kickoff is set for 6:30 on ESPNU.