A Reprise of Summer Like Weather Arrives This Weekend

Temperatures have been heating up steadily the past few days and will continue to do so this weekend as a summery weather pattern sets up.

Expect highs in the mid to upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday this weekend. What will make it feel like summer will be the slight increase in humidity. ‘Feels like’ temperatures won’t be extreme, but they’ll flirt with the low 90s.

Most of us stay dry through the weekend, but we will see slight afternoon storm chances. A very weak disturbance in the upper levels of the atmosphere will pull in more moisture from the Gulf through Saturday. That’s enough to spark of a few stray storms in the afternoon. Storms will be hit-and-miss and most of us will stay dry.

The chance of a few storms is slightly higher to our south. So if you’re heading down to Auburn or Tuscaloosa for college football, make sure you keep Live Alert 19 handy! That will alert you if there’s a shower or storm nearby, so you can still go forward with any pregame plans!