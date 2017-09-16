A Florida duck has earned the name “Irma” after protecting her 13 eggs through hurricane

PLANT CITY, Fla. — A mother duck’s story has gone viral after she survived Hurricane Irma pummeling over her pond in Plant City, Florida. And not only did she survive, but she also successfully protected her nest of 13 eggs while the storm raged around her.

Joy Anne Trent lives in a house that is surrounded by ponds where the mother duck, now named “Irma,” lives.

“I am just an animal lover,” Trent said. “Some friends asked me to post a picture of Irma because they knew how I agonized about her and the approaching hurricane and were so happy to find out she made it through OK.”

Trent posted a photo of Irma on Facebook along with the dramatic tale of her survival:

“When we woke up Monday morning, there was Irma, still sitting on her nest, covered in broken tree branches and Spanish moss, but alive and unharmed, all 13 eggs still intact,” the Facebook post reads.

Trent said that she never would have expected so much attention over a photo of a mother duck. But hey, when the storm passes, that’s when the rainbows come out of the clouds. Irma the Duck’s story is certainly a rainbow-after-the-storm kind of story.

The Facebook post includes a toast to Irma’s courage, “So, here’s to Irma, super duck, who sat through a category 2-3 hurricane, protecting her eggs, and said ‘not today hurricane Irma, not on my watch’!”

Trent concludes the post with an endearing note for the soon-to-be ducklings, “Looking forward to having 13 Muscovy ducklings soon, pooping all over our driveway.”