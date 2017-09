× VOTE HERE: Collinsville, Decatur Heritage, East Lawrence and Vina up for Jack’s Pep Rally of the Week!

It’s time to vote for the Jack’s Pep Rally of the Week! This week’s finalists are Collinsville, Decatur Heritage, East Lawrence and Vina. Voting is now open and runs until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, September 20. Voting is unlimited so show that school spirit! WHNT News 19 Meteorologist Ben Smith will visit the winning school’s pep rally.