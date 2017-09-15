Sparkman v Bob Jones; Huntsville v Buckhorn; Lee v Brooks

Entering Friday night, Bob Jones had won the last 10 straight games against Sparkman. The Patriots extended the streak to 11 with the 17-14 win over the Senators.
Huntsville and Buckhorn were both looking for their first region wins on Friday night. It was the Panthers finishing in the win column with the 24-17 win over the Bucks.
Last year, Lee and Brooks met for the very first time and they started the series off with a bang. Lee came back from behind to force overtime and eventually got the win over Brooks. This year, the Lions got redemption with a statement win over the Generals, 23-0.