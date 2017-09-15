Sparkman v Bob Jones; Huntsville v Buckhorn; Lee v Brooks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Entering Friday night, Bob Jones had won the last 10 straight games against Sparkman. The Patriots extended the streak to 11 with the 17-14 win over the Senators.

Huntsville and Buckhorn were both looking for their first region wins on Friday night. It was the Panthers finishing in the win column with the 24-17 win over the Bucks.

Last year, Lee and Brooks met for the very first time and they started the series off with a bang. Lee came back from behind to force overtime and eventually got the win over Brooks. This year, the Lions got redemption with a statement win over the Generals, 23-0.