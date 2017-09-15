× Police ask for help to find missing teen in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. – The Fayetteville Police Department is seeking your help finding a missing 13-year-old boy.

Andrew Barney Dshawn Lee Pool was last seen in the area of South Bellview Avenue around 8:00 p.m. on September 15, 2017. He was wearing a black or navy blue shirt, blue jeans, and left home with no shoes, carrying a brown backpack.

If you see him, please call Fayetteville/Lincoln County Emergency Communications at 931-433-4522, CrimeStoppers at 931-433-STOP (7867), or Detective Adam Eubanks at 931-993-8547.