Organizers for Huntsville’s Christmas Parade say safety is a top priority

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Before you know it stockings will be hung by the chimney with care, everyone will be filled with Christmas cheer, and the Carols of Christmas Parade will be here.

Mix 96.9 and the Von Braun Center’s Downtown Huntsville Parade will be held on December 5th, at 6 p.m. It’s being presented by Redstone Federal Credit Union. “Preparation for this parade started a long time ago. I think everyone at the VBC and at the station asked me to take a couple weeks off and not mention it,” parade coordinator Blair Davis explained.

Davis has put safety at the forefront of her planning. She knows of the incidents at parades of Christmas past. “We have multiple safety meetings leading up to that to make sure any questions that need to be answered are answered. We give all tips and guidelines that we feel is necessary to have a safe Christmas parade,” Davis explained.

“We are always involved in the preplanning stages, the execution of the parade and as well as the follow up,” said Lt. Stacy Bates with HPD.

Davis said unfortunately they do see the tragedies happening at other parades. She said within the past three years they’ve had no major incidents happen. “But we know in other cities they have. So as we hear about those that`s what we tend to address,” Davis said.

“One of the things that we noticed a few years ago around the country that we kind of stopped was throwing candy from floats, and doing different things that may cause kids or others to run out in the street,” Lt. Bates explained.

Davis said she always gets nervous every year because you never know what could happen, but knows this years parade will leave thousands filled with Christmas cheer.

Registration for the parade begins Monday, September 18th. For more information visit Mix 96.9’s Facebook page.