Mentone man gets 25-year prison term for killing his mother with baseball bat

A Mentone man charged with killing his mother with a baseball bat in May 2015 has entered a guilty plea and was sentenced to a 25-year prison sentence, court records show.

Tyler Blansit, 24, was set to go on trial next week in the death of Sherry Blansit, but court records show a plea agreement was reached Thursday. Blansit was charged with murder and could have faced up to life in prison.

The killing shocked the quiet town of Mentone and DeKalb County Sheriff Jimmy Harris called it “one of the most brutal deaths I’ve ever seen.”

Court filings show the prosecution agreed not to oppose parole for Blansit after he’s served 15 years in prison.

The indictment against Blansit alleges he killed his mother with a baseball bat.

Law enforcement officials in DeKalb County said Blansit, who had been a student at the University of Alabama-Birmingham, admitted the killing and that he had been arguing with his mother over his grades.

The plea was accepted Thursday in DeKalb County Circuit Court by Circuit Judge Shaunathan Bell.