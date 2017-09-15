Huntsville’s Cimarron makes tanks that go to space

HUNTSVILLE, Ala — On September 7th, Space X launched its 9th Falcon rocket of 2017. On that rocket 25 pressure vessels, tanks if you will, were either built and tested, or tested by Huntsville’s Cimarron Composites. “It’s a little surprising, knowing that you have something flying in space is kind of humbling,” said Tom Delay the company’s founder and General Manager.

Cimarron’s tanks on the Space X rocket are made of metal, wrapped with carbon fiber. The fiber, which comes from a company in Decatur makes the lightweight tanks strong enough to endure the stress of a rocket launch. The space part of Cimarron actually grew out of the manufacture of larger plastic tanks which are used to transport natural gas. The carbon fiber makes those tanks durable enough for the job, but those tanks still aren’t as tough as the tanks that fly on rockets. “Well, there’s similarities of technology. Both of them use high-grade carbon fiber. It’s just the aerospace work that needs things that are a little higher quality,” said Delay.

The tanks used for rockets are super cooled, and pressure tested. Every tank headed to space gets the same treatment. “It’s almost more fun to tell people about it. It’s a great job to have. It seems like there’s always something different with testing every day,” said Lee Foster, Cimarron’s Engineering Manager. And there is a lot of testing because a tank that flies has to undergo the same stresses before it can be used. For Cimarron, the space business is growing. “We take pride in our work and that’s why other companies like Virgin Galactic, And Blue Origin and the Rocket Lab and others have come to us,” said Delay.

Cimarron has hopes of working with contractors on part of NASA’s new Space Launch System, but that deal is still in the works.