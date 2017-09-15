HPD arrests man accused of robbing gas station of a candy bar, throwing rocks into windows at David’s Bridal

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police arrested a man this morning who is charged with robbery and criminal mischief. They say he robbed a gas station of a Snickers bar, then started throwing rocks in business windows.

Investigators say a man started at the Shell gas station at the intersection of University Drive and Wayne Road. The clerk told police that the man used his hand under his shirt to pretend he had a gun and demanded money. The clerk didn’t believe him, and refused him money, so the robber took a Snickers bar instead.

Investigators say the man then walked across University Drive to David’s Bridal where he threw rocks in two different windows of the business. The man then made his way next door to IHOP, where he was about to throw rocks in a window.

Some Huntsville Police Officers were inside the building eating when they noticed what was going on. They went outside and arrested the man.