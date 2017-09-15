Honor Your Veteran: Photo submission for 2017 Patriot’s Mosaic is open

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Have you had the honor of viewing one of the Patriot’s Mosaics? This year the EarlyWorks Family of Museums and the Madison County Commission want to make the artistic tribute to the men and women who served our country even more special.

The series of mosaics proudly stand on the grounds of the Huntsville Depot, and each consists of 1,296 images of veterans put together to create the 15′ x 15′ patriotic photo mosaic.

Organizers say the mosaics are a cross section of our country’s military history and the men and women who have served so valiantly. The images represent all branches of service and also each war and conflict the USA has been a part of since the Revolutionary War.

“This is an amazing project honoring the veterans in our community,” said Chairman Dale Strong.

The 2017 Patriot’s Mosaic will be unveiled on November 11 and will be the fifth installment in the series. If you would like to honor a veteran in this year’s mosaic, you can do so for free.

Upload up to five of your veteran’s photos at www.VisionsofVets.com or take them in person to the EarlyWorks Family of Museums or to the Huntsville Depot.

For more information, call the EarlyWorks Family of Museums at 256-564-8100.