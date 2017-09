FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. — Police in Fayetteville Tennessee are asking for the public’s help locating this subject they believe is connected to thefts at a local business.

The business was able to obtain pictures of who they believe is the subject involved in the felony thefts.

Anyone with info can contact Det. Sgt. Kostyantyn Afisov at the Fayetteville Police Department 931-438-7771 or call Dispatch 931-433-4522.