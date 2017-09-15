Dense Fog Advisory issued for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore (TN) and Jackson County (AL) through 9 a.m. Friday morning

000
WWUS74 KHUN 150802
NPWHUN
URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Huntsville AL
302 AM CDT Fri Sep 15 2017
ALZ009-TNZ076-096-097-151400-
/O.NEW.KHUN.FG.Y.0011.170915T0802Z-170915T1400Z/
Jackson-Moore-Lincoln-Franklin TN-
Including the cities of Scottsboro, Lynchburg, Fayetteville,
Winchester, Sewanee, Decherd, Estill Springs, and Cowan
302 AM CDT Fri Sep 15 2017
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING…
The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Dense Fog
Advisory, which is in effect until 9 AM CDT this morning.
* TIMING AND AREAS AFFECTED…Franklin, Moore and Lincoln Counties
in Tennessee and Jackson County in Alabama. The Dense Fog will
mostly impact valley locations in these counties. Portions of
the following roadways will be impacted: US Highway 72, State
Routes 79 and 117 and US Highway 64.
* VISIBILITY…A quarter mile or less.
* IMPACTS…Dense Fog can make driving hazardous. Travelers
should slow down, leave plenty of room between vehicles and use
low beam headlights when experiencing dense fog.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use
your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
&&