Dense Fog Advisory issued for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore (TN) and Jackson County (AL) through 9 a.m. Friday morning

000

WWUS74 KHUN 150802

NPWHUN

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Huntsville AL

302 AM CDT Fri Sep 15 2017

ALZ009-TNZ076-096-097-151400-

/O.NEW.KHUN.FG.Y.0011.170915T0802Z-170915T1400Z/

Jackson-Moore-Lincoln-Franklin TN-

Including the cities of Scottsboro, Lynchburg, Fayetteville,

Winchester, Sewanee, Decherd, Estill Springs, and Cowan

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Dense Fog

Advisory, which is in effect until 9 AM CDT this morning.

* TIMING AND AREAS AFFECTED…Franklin, Moore and Lincoln Counties

in Tennessee and Jackson County in Alabama. The Dense Fog will

mostly impact valley locations in these counties. Portions of

the following roadways will be impacted: US Highway 72, State

Routes 79 and 117 and US Highway 64.

* VISIBILITY…A quarter mile or less.

* IMPACTS…Dense Fog can make driving hazardous. Travelers

should slow down, leave plenty of room between vehicles and use

low beam headlights when experiencing dense fog.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be

reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use

your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

&&