DAR v Westminster Christian; West Limestone v Rogers; Plainview v Pisgah

The Westminster Christian Wildcats hosted the D.A.R Patriots this week. Both teams were looking for their first region win after losing close ones last week. Westminster Christian got the W over DAR by a final score of 40-23.

"Do your job" is Rogers' motto this season and so far, they've been putting in work. The defending 4A, Region 8 Champs are now 4-0 on the season after beating West Limestone big Friday night, 44-7.

The rivalry between Plainview and Pisgah has been pretty one-sided as of late. The Bears have won 23 straight against the Eagles, dating back to 1988. Tonight Plainview extended that streak with a 42-0 shutout win over Pisgah.