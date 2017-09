Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Class 6A Region 7 match-up between Brewer and Albertville. Last week both teams took an L, this week they tried to bounce back. In the end it was the Aggies rebounding with the 28-14 win over the Patriots.

Madison Academy took on Randolph this week. The Raiders have never posted a win against the Mustangs and this game was no different. The Mustangs beat the Raiders, 24-6, to notch their first win of the season. The Stangs also improved to 11-0 against the Raiders all-time.