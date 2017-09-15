Ardmore v East Limestone; Scottsboro v Douglas; Florence v Hartselle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ardmore paid East Limestone a visit this week. The Indians had won three straight against the Tigers and this week, they kept that streak going. East Limestone won over Ardmore 51-26.

Douglas and Scottsboro were both winless heading into week three but since there are no ties in football, someone had to walk away with a win! Scottsboro was victorious, shutting out Douglas 35-0.

Hartselle burst into the ASWA Top 10 this week after a blowout win over Athens. The undefeated Tigers hosted the winless Florence Falcons on Friday Night and visitors came to play. Florence got its first win of the season, beating Hartselle 35-14.