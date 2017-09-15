Alzheimer’s patient reported missing by family, have you seen him or his dog?

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Have you seen Alton Sims? His family says he went missing sometime between 9:00 and 10:00 p.m. Thursday night. He suffers from Alzheimer’s Disease and he’s a diabetic patient who uses insulin.

Alton was last seen in a 2015 dark blue Jeep Cherokee that has a license plate that begins with the numbers “47.” His family says a cell phone ping placed him in the Stevenson area of Jackson County around 1:00 a.m., but they haven’t been able to find anyone who saw him.

The family lives in Gurley/Maysville area, and hopes that Alton might return to the area. But they also know he grew up in Guntersville, and may be trying to drive there.

Alton is traveling with his Shih Tzu dog, Dusty, who is grey and white and is missing one eye.

Please call your local law enforcement agency if you see Alton Sims.