× Albertville winery looks to defend its Winery of the Year title at Saturday’s Big Spring Crush

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Last year at the Big Spring Crush wine festival in Huntsville a Marshall County winery took home ‘Winery of the Year’. That same winery is looking to defend that title again on Saturday.

In 2016 Jules J. Berta Vineyards in Albertville took home several awards. “We won Best Label of the Year and Best Fruit Wine of the Year,” tasting room manager Justin Bailey said.

The winery also took home the top award, Winery of the Year. Those ‘Best of’ awards, including Winery of the Year, will be announced at Huntsville’s Big Spring Crush on Saturday. Bailey said they’re looking to take it home again. “We hope. We’re one of the two wineries up for it.”

In the last year, the winery has grown and expanded its offerings. “Not only with the winery are we expanding, today is our main opening and kick off of our wood fired pizza, Tomato Tomato,” Bailey explained.

The winery is going on ten years in the spring. It has become a destination in Marshall County. “We attract people from Huntsville, Chattanooga, Birmingham and we ship out all across the United States,” Bailey said.

On Saturday, they hope to have another trophy to add to the shelf, but no matter what happens the winery will continue to do what it does best in the Heart of Sand Mountain.