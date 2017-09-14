Tropical Depression #14 Forms In the Far East Atlantic

From the National Hurricane Center:

At 1100 PM AST (0300 UTC)Tropical Depression #14

Position: 10.7 North, longitude 25.4 West.

Movement: west-northwest near 22 mph (35 km/h).

A slower westward motion is forecast to begin on Friday and

Winds: 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts.

Strengthening is expected during the next couple of days, and the

depression is forecast to become a tropical storm Friday.

Pressure: 1010 mb (29.83 inches).

The track takes the system to the west – northwest. It could become Tropical Storm Lee shortly!