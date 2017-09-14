Trio sought in Lauderdale County robbery

FLORENCE, Ala. – The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a trio, all accused of conspiring to rob a man. They were caught on camera setting up their plot.

Just before 11:30 on the night of August 27th two guys stroll into Walmart on Cloverdale Road in Florence.

Lauderdale County investigators say they were keeping an eye on a woman who is helping them, and the victim of the robbery.

Three minutes later the two guys walk out and the plan is set into motion.

The victim follows the guys and woman to a remote location in northern Lauderdale County.

Authorities say the woman fakes a vehicle break-down and the victim gets out of his car to check on hers. That’s when he is knocked unconscious and robbed.

Investigators know who she is, they just need to know who the guys are.

Muscle Shoals police need help finding Brandi Leighann Murphy. She has a long list of arrest warrants for not showing up to court.

Ross Woodward is wanted by Muscle Shoals Police. The Sheffield man has an arrest warrant for theft of property.

Teresa King Hunt has an arrest warrant with Muscle Shoals Police. She is also wanted for theft of property.

Help law enforcement get these people behind bars.

Call or text the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers tip line. Operators are standing by at (256) 386-8685.

If you prefer, write your message out on your phone and text it to 274637, please be as detailed as possible.

All correspondence is kept anonymous and worth a cash reward.