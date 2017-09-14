Trail of Tears participants being warned about road conditions along route

FLORENCE, Ala. – Thousands of motorcycle riders are expected to traverse north Alabama this weekend for the Trail of Tears. Before they hit the open road emergency personnel have a couple of requests.

Each September the roar of motorcycles starts in Bridgeport and ends in Waterloo. Thousands travel U.S. Highway 72 West remembering the Trail of Tears.

Miles of riders are expected to rumble down the road on Saturday.

“Just use extra care and caution,” stated Lauderdale County EMA Director George Grabryan. “Keep an eye on the roadway, and of course keep an eye on the riders around you. You may be the best rider in the world, but the one next to you may not be.”

Grabryan also wants motorcyclists to take extra precautions through Lauderdale County. There are multiple project sites currently underway.

Traffic is being funneled into single lanes over Second Creek because a bridge is being replaced.

And there is a great concern about this repaving project along Highway 72 between Center Star and Killen, especially the west-bound lanes. There’s still a considerable amount of asphalt that is uneven and these cross-overs have yet to be paved.

The Alabama Department of Transportation is doing everything they can to make it safe for riders this weekend.

“Folks with the state and the road department use their normal due care as far as these construction zones and projects go. We’ll have additional emergency personnel around,” said Grabryan.

Personnel they hope they don’t have to use.

Being fore-warned, motorcyclists should be able to enjoy the commemorative ride.

Riders will be getting into the Huntsville area around 10 a.m. Saturday and leaving at 12:30 headed west to finish the Trail of Tears ride in Waterloo Saturday afternoon.

Motorists are also urged to use extra caution as motorcyclists come through the area.